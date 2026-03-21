Oso Ighodaro And Suns Square Off Against Bucks On March 21

In his last action, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19, Ighodaro totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ighodaro is averaging 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per contest.

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