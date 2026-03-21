FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Square Off Against Bucks On March 21

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 21. Ighodaro's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19, Ighodaro totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ighodaro is averaging 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oso Ighodaro

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News