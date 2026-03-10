FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Square Off Against Bucks On March 10

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 10. Ighodaro's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Ighodaro posted two points and five assists in a 111-99 win over the Hornets. Ighodaro is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.8 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Oso Ighodaro

