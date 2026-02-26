FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Wizards On Feb. 26

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 26. Okongwu's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Okongwu tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 119-98 win over the Wizards on Feb. 24. Okongwu is averaging 16.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 122.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Onyeka Okongwu

