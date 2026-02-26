Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Wizards On Feb. 26

Okongwu tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 119-98 win over the Wizards on Feb. 24. Okongwu is averaging 16.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 122.8 points per contest.

