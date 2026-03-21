Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Warriors On March 21

In his most recent action, a 117-95 loss to the Rockets on March 20, Okongwu tallied six points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Okongwu is averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.5 points per game.

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