Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Warriors On March 21
Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 21. Okongwu's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 117-95 loss to the Rockets on March 20, Okongwu tallied six points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Okongwu is averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.