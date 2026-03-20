Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Take On Rockets On March 20

In his most recent action, a 135-120 win over the Mavericks on March 18, Okongwu had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Okongwu is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.