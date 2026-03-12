Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Nets On March 12

In his last game on March 10, Okongwu put up 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in a 124-112 win over the Mavericks. Okongwu is averaging 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.9 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

