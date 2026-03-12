FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Nets On March 12

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 12. Okongwu's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Okongwu put up 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in a 124-112 win over the Mavericks. Okongwu is averaging 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.9 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Onyeka Okongwu

