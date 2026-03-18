Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Face Mavericks On March 18

Last time out on March 16, Okongwu posted 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 124-112 win over the Magic. Okongwu is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.2 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

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