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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Face Mavericks On March 18

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 18. Okongwu's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Okongwu posted 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 124-112 win over the Magic. Okongwu is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.2 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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