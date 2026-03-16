Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Magic On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Okongwu put up four points and four assists in a 122-99 win over the Bucks. Okongwu is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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