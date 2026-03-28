Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Kings On March 28

In his most recent action, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Okongwu had eight points and nine rebounds. Okongwu is averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.2 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

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