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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Kings On March 28

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 28. Okongwu's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Okongwu had eight points and nine rebounds. Okongwu is averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.2 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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