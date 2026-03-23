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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Take On Grizzlies On March 23

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 23. Okongwu's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Okongwu posted six points and five assists in a 126-110 win over the Warriors. Okongwu is averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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