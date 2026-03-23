Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Take On Grizzlies On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Okongwu posted six points and five assists in a 126-110 win over the Warriors. Okongwu is averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.7 points per game.

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