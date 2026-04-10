Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Cavaliers On April 10
Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, April 10. Okongwu's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8, Okongwu put up 18 points. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.