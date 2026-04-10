Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Cavaliers On April 10

In his last appearance, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8, Okongwu put up 18 points. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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