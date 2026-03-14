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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Bucks On March 14

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 14. Okongwu's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Okongwu recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and four blocks in a 108-97 win over the Nets. Okongwu is averaging 16.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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