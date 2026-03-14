Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Bucks On March 14

Last time out on March 12, Okongwu recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and four blocks in a 108-97 win over the Nets. Okongwu is averaging 16.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

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