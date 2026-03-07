FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Take On 76ers On March 7

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 7. Okongwu's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, Okongwu posted 21 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 131-113 win over the Bucks. Okongwu is averaging 16.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

