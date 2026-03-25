Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Face Spurs On March 25

In his last action, a 146-107 loss to the Hawks on March 23, Prosper totaled eight points and four steals. Prosper is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per game.

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