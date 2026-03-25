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Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Face Spurs On March 25

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, March 25. Prosper's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 146-107 loss to the Hawks on March 23, Prosper totaled eight points and four steals. Prosper is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

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