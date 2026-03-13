Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Square Off Against Pistons On March 13

In his last game on March 12, Prosper recorded nine points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks. Prosper is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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