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Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Square Off Against Pistons On March 13

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 13. Prosper's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Prosper recorded nine points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks. Prosper is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

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