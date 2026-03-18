Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Play Nuggets On March 18

Prosper put up 13 points in his most recent game, a 132-107 loss to the Bulls on March 16. Prosper is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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