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Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Play Nuggets On March 18

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 18. Prosper's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Prosper put up 13 points in his most recent game, a 132-107 loss to the Bulls on March 16. Prosper is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

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