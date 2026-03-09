Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Square Off Against Nets On March 9
Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 9. Prosper's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Prosper had 11 points in his most recent action, a 123-120 loss to the Clippers on March 7. Prosper is averaging 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.