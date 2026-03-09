FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Square Off Against Nets On March 9

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 9. Prosper's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Prosper had 11 points in his most recent action, a 123-120 loss to the Clippers on March 7. Prosper is averaging 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News