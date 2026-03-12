FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Take On Mavericks On March 12

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, March 12. Prosper's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Prosper tallied 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10. Prosper is averaging 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

