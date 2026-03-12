Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Take On Mavericks On March 12

Prosper tallied 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10. Prosper is averaging 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.