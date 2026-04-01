Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Square Off Against Knicks On April 1

Prosper tallied 12 points in his last appearance, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28. Prosper is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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