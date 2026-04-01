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Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Square Off Against Knicks On April 1

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 1. Prosper's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Prosper tallied 12 points in his last appearance, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28. Prosper is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

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