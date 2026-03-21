Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Square Off Against Hornets On March 21

Last time out on March 20, Prosper put up 14 points and seven rebounds in a 117-112 loss to the Celtics. Prosper is averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.2 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.