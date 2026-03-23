Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Face Hawks On March 23
Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 23. Prosper's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Prosper put up 10 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 124-101 loss to the Hornets on March 21. Prosper is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Hawks are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.