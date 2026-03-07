FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Take On Clippers On March 7

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 7. Prosper's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, Prosper posted 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 122-114 loss to the Trail Blazers. Prosper is averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.1 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News