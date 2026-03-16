Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Take On Bulls On March 16

In his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Pistons on March 13, Prosper totaled 17 points. Prosper is averaging 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.2 points per contest.

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