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Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Take On Bulls On March 16

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 16. Prosper's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Pistons on March 13, Prosper totaled 17 points. Prosper is averaging 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

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