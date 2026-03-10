Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Take On 76ers On March 10

In his last action, a 126-115 loss to the Nets on March 9, Prosper had 15 points. Prosper is averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are allowing 116.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.