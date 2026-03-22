OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Wizards On March 22

In his last appearance, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20, Anunoby totaled 16 points and two steals. Anunoby is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 123.8 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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