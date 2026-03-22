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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Wizards On March 22

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 22. Anunoby's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20, Anunoby totaled 16 points and two steals. Anunoby is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 123.8 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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