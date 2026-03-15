OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Warriors On March 15

Last time out on March 13, Anunoby recorded 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 101-92 win over the Pacers. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

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