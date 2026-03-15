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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Warriors On March 15

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 15. Anunoby's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Anunoby recorded 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 101-92 win over the Pacers. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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