OG Anunoby And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 5
OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. Anunoby's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on June 10, Anunoby recorded 33 points in a 107-106 win over the Spurs. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.