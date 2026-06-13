OG Anunoby And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 5

In his last game on June 10, Anunoby recorded 33 points in a 107-106 win over the Spurs. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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