OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Rockets On March 31

In his most recent game, a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on March 29, Anunoby totaled 10 points. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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