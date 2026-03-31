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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Rockets On March 31

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 31. Anunoby's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on March 29, Anunoby totaled 10 points. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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