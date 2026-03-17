OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Pacers On March 17

In his last game, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15, Anunoby totaled 14 points. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.9 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

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