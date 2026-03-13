OG Anunoby And Knicks Play Pacers On March 13

Anunoby totaled 22 points and two steals in his last action, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11. Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

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