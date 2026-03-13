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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Play Pacers On March 13

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 13. Anunoby's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Anunoby totaled 22 points and two steals in his last action, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11. Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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