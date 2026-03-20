OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Nets On March 20

In his most recent game, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17, Anunoby tallied 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are allowing 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

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