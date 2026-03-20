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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Nets On March 20

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 20. Anunoby's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17, Anunoby tallied 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are allowing 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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