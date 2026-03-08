FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Lakers On March 8

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 8. Anunoby's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 142-103 win over the Nuggets on March 6, Anunoby put up 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 115.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

OG Anunoby

