OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On 76ers In Game 3

Last time out on May 6, Anunoby recorded 24 points and four steals in a 108-102 win over the 76ers. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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