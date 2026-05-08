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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On 76ers In Game 3

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Anunoby's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 6, Anunoby recorded 24 points and four steals in a 108-102 win over the 76ers. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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