Obi Toppin And Pacers Square Off Against Suns On March 12

Obi Toppin and the Indiana Pacers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 12. Toppin's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10, Toppin totaled 17 points. Toppin is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

The Suns are conceding 111.0 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

