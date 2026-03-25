Obi Toppin And Pacers Play Lakers On March 25

In his last appearance, a 128-126 win over the Magic on March 23, Toppin totaled eight points and four assists. Toppin is averaging 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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