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Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin And Pacers Play Lakers On March 25

Obi Toppin and the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, March 25. Toppin's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 128-126 win over the Magic on March 23, Toppin totaled eight points and four assists. Toppin is averaging 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Obi Toppin

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