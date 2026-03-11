Obi Toppin And Pacers Face Kings On March 10

In his most recent action, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8, Toppin totaled four points. Toppin is averaging 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.