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Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Play Spurs On March 23

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 23. Powell's points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Powell tallied 20 points in his most recent appearance, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19. Powell leads his squad in points per contest (22.3), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 111.7 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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