Norman Powell And Heat Play Spurs On March 23

Powell tallied 20 points in his most recent appearance, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19. Powell leads his squad in points per contest (22.3), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 111.7 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

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