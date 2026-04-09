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Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Square Off Against Raptors On April 9

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, April 9. Powell's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7, Powell put up 14 points. Powell leads his team in points per contest (21.9), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Raptors are allowing 111.9 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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