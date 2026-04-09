Norman Powell And Heat Square Off Against Raptors On April 9

In his last action, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7, Powell put up 14 points. Powell leads his team in points per contest (21.9), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Raptors are allowing 111.9 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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