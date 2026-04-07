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Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Square Off Against Raptors On April 7

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 7. Powell's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Powell put up 15 points in a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers. Powell is averaging 22.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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