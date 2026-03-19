Norman Powell And Heat Square Off Against Lakers On March 19

Powell had 17 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 136-106 loss to the Hornets on March 17. Powell leads his team in points per game (22.4), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Lakers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per contest.

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