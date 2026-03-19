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Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Square Off Against Lakers On March 19

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 19. Powell's points prop was 21.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Powell had 17 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 136-106 loss to the Hornets on March 17. Powell leads his team in points per game (22.4), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Lakers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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