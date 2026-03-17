FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Play Hornets On March 17

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 17. Powell's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Powell tallied 20 points in his most recent action, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 14. Powell is tops on his team in points per contest (22.5), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hornets are allowing 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Norman Powell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News