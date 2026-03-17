Norman Powell And Heat Play Hornets On March 17

Powell tallied 20 points in his most recent action, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 14. Powell is tops on his team in points per contest (22.5), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hornets are allowing 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

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