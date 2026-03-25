Norman Powell And Heat Face Cavaliers On March 25

Powell tallied 21 points in his most recent appearance, a 136-111 loss to the Spurs on March 23. Powell leads his squad in points per contest (22.3), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.