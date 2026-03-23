Nolan Traore And Nets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 23

In his most recent game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Traore put up 17 points and four assists. Traore is averaging 8.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.2 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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