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Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore And Nets Face Trail Blazers On March 16

Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 16. Traore's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Traore totaled six points in his most recent game, a 104-97 loss to the 76ers on March 14. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.6 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Traore

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