Nolan Traore And Nets Face Trail Blazers On March 16

Traore totaled six points in his most recent game, a 104-97 loss to the 76ers on March 14. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.6 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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