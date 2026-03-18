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Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore And Nets Play Thunder On March 18

Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 18. Traore's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Traore had four points in his last action, a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 16. Traore is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Traore

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