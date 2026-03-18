Nolan Traore And Nets Play Thunder On March 18

Traore had four points in his last action, a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 16. Traore is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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