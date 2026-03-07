Nolan Traore And Nets Square Off Against Pistons On March 7

In his most recent appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Heat on March 5, Traore put up nine points and nine assists. Traore is averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

