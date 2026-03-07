FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore And Nets Square Off Against Pistons On March 7

Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 7. Traore's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Heat on March 5, Traore put up nine points and nine assists. Traore is averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Traore

