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Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore And Nets Play Kings On March 22

Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 22. Traore's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20, Traore tallied 11 points, seven assists and two blocks. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Traore

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