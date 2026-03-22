Nolan Traore And Nets Play Kings On March 22

In his most recent action, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20, Traore tallied 11 points, seven assists and two blocks. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

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