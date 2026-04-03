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Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore And Nets Square Off Against Hawks On April 3

Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 3. Traore's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Traore had 10 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31. Traore is averaging 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are conceding 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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