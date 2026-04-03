Nolan Traore And Nets Square Off Against Hawks On April 3

Traore had 10 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31. Traore is averaging 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are conceding 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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