Nolan Traore And Nets Square Off Against Bucks On April 7
Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, April 7. Traore's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 121-115 win over the Wizards on April 5, Traore had 23 points and seven assists. Traore is averaging 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Bucks are surrendering 116.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.