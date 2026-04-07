Nolan Traore And Nets Square Off Against Bucks On April 7

In his last game, a 121-115 win over the Wizards on April 5, Traore had 23 points and seven assists. Traore is averaging 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 116.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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