Nolan Traore And Nets Take On 76ers On March 14
Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 14. Traore's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Traore recorded two points in a 138-100 loss to the Pistons. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.